Managing stress

Stress is a fact of modern life, but when it goes unmanaged, it can have a dramatic, damaging effect on body and mind.

The COVID-19 pandemic is undoubtedly causing an increase in stress due to fear of the disease, concern due to changes in employment and other social circumstances, and isolation due to social distancing.

Stress is the body’s instinctive reaction to threatening situations – whether real or perceived. Known as ‘fight-or-flight’ or the stress response, a chemical reaction occurs in the body which makes heart rate increase, breathing quicken, muscles tighten and blood pressure rise. In the long term, it has been shown to lead to stroke, heart attacks, anxiety and depression.

Fortunately, stress doesn’t have to overcome or overwhelm you.

The keys to good stress management include taking care of your physical health, having a supportive social network and adopting a positive outlook.

“Some psychologically minded people might consider seeking professional help to deal with stress,” says Dr. Catherine Day, consultant clinical psychologist at Aspire. “However, many manage just fine using coping strategies such as faith, friends and family, and exercise.”

Stress solutions

TAKE CONTROL

The feeling of loss of control is one of the main causes of stress. Remember, there’s a solution to any problem. Don’t take on too many responsibilities – learning to say ‘no’ can be empowering.

BE ACTIVE

“A lot of people underestimate the influence of exercise on our mood, emotions and cognition,” says clinical psychologist Dr. Alexandra Bodden of OnCourse Cayman. It helps to burn off some of that excess emotion, clears your thoughts and releases mood-boosting endorphins.

“It can also assist with sleep if done earlier in the day (not within a few hours of bedtime),” she adds. Aim for 150 minutes a week.

TALK IT OUT

“We know that resilience is linked to good social networks and support,” says Dr. Day. “So, many people don’t need to see a doctor due to stressful life circumstances if they can call on colleagues, friends and family.”

An honest conversation with a trusted person can help you find solutions and put problems in perspective. If you feel it’s necessary or preferable to speak to a professional counsellor, though, Cayman has many dedicated experts.

CHALLENGE YOURSELF

Consider taking up a constructive, interactive hobby instead of spending all your spare time passively watching television. Setting yourself goals and challenges, such as learning a new language, can build confidence, self-worth and emotional resilience.

AVOID UNHEALTHY HABITS

Don’t rely on alcohol, smoking and caffeine to cope with stress. These are just crutches – known as ‘avoidance behaviour’ – that may provide temporary relief, but ultimately only add to the problem. Getting enough sleep and eating a nutritious diet have a big impact on our mood too.

HAVE OFFLINE DOWNTIME

People who constantly check their email, texts and social media accounts experience higher stress levels, according to the American Psychological Association. The feel-good buzz we get from an Instagram ‘like’ quickly wears off. Set aside some time with your phone switched off to do something offline and reconnect with the real world – whether it’s a quick stroll on the beach or an hour reading

a book.

WORK SMARTER, NOT HARDER

Concentrate on tasks that will make a real difference and try not to set yourself – or others – unrealistic goals that will pile on pressure. Writing to-do lists helps order your mind and prioritise tasks, giving you the satisfaction of ticking off completed items. Don’t be afraid to delegate.

PRACTISE POSITIVE PSYCHOLOGY

“A simple practice of identifying three things that we are grateful for each day can help us to recognise our accomplishments, progress and the good things (even if very simple) that happen every day,” Dr. Bodden advises. This kind of mindful activity can build long-term resilience, coaching yourself to remain optimistic in trying circumstances.