CIMPA awards recognise marketing professionals

The Cayman Islands Marketing Professionals Association honoured Cayman’s best brands, marketing campaigns and industry professionals at an awards gala on 2 Oct.

The fifth annual CIMPA Awards, held at the Kimpton Seafire Resort, recognised some of the best local marketing campaigns from 2019, celebrating the creativity, innovation and talent of the Islands’ marketers, a press release stated.

A panel of international judges, after scoring more than 30 submissions, named the winners in this year’s nine categories:

Community Impact of the Year: Enterprise Cayman (Cayman Enterprise City)

Brand of the Year: Foster’s

Rising Star of the Year: Kerry Glanfield (Not Your Standard)

Video of the Year: ‘Welcome to Our House’ by AirVu Media for Sunset House

Campaign of the Year: Foster’s

Creative Professional of the Year: Damien Murphy (AirVu Media)

Marketer of the Year: Harriet Moon (Not Your Standard)

Agency of the Year: Lustic Media

People’s Choice Award: ‘Muzey’ (Cayman Islands National Museum)

Murphy, of AirVu, said he was “absolutely ecstatic” at the company’s two awards.

“There really were some great entries this year. A lot of hard work goes into everything I do, and to have a great small team here at AirVu Media to bounce off of, makes my job so much more enjoyable. The variety of my job is really the highlight for me, and I can’t wait to see what next year brings.”

The People’s Choice Award was added as a new category this year.

Natalie Porter, CIMPA vice-chair, said that award was introduced “as a fun way for members of our local marketing industry to vote for their ‘Best Of’ for the year to date”.

She added, “This was a great opportunity for CIMPA to recognise some of the fantastic work that we have seen coming out of the COVID situation this year.”

Brian Watler Jr., Cayman Islands National Museum’s PR, media and design specialist, said of mascot, Muzey, winning the 2020 People’s Choice Award, “It means so much to us at the Cayman Islands National Museum to have our work recognised and we appreciate it tremendously.”

The association’s annual general meeting will take place on Friday, 4 Dec.

The CIMPA Board is seeking local marketing professionals who are interested in volunteering for the association or becoming a board member in 2021.

For more information, visit www.cimpa.ky or email [email protected]