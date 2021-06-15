32 players take to the courts in fourth PwC tennis tournament

The Tennis Federation of the Cayman Islands wrapped up the fourth round of the PwC Junior Circuit with 32 players participating in the event.

The event, held 29-30 May at The Courts at The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman, featured junior players competing in singles in four age groups plus three doubles categories.

Ava Pierre went undefeated in her matches to win the 10-and-under category. Taking second was Noah Rajamohan followed by Shri Shibu in third.

Among the 12-and-under players, Liliana Goss also won all of her matches, finishing ahead of Leah Neverilova in second and Elias Drobac, who took third.

“It was great to see that the girls are being dominant in the two age groups,” tournament director Uli Hoppe said in a Tennis Federation Facebook post.

Albert Berksoy took the title in among 14 and unders, defeating Mico Samson in the final. Third place went to Josh Richardson and Adi Binoy won the consolation draw.

Jakub Neverilov dominated his 18-and-under opposition en route to first place. Behind him in second was Willow Wilkinson with George Zimmerman placing third.

In the doubles, Ava Pierre and Mico Samson won the 12-and-under group, Phin Ellison and Josh Richardson won the 14-and-under, and Albert Berksoy and Rafael Wejbora took the 18-and-under.

The next tournament is set for 10-12 Sept. at The Ritz-Carlton.