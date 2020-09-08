One of Cayman’s top junior tennis players is off to the Bahamas after earning a scholarship to a distinguished international tennis school.

Oskar Bjuroe, 16, recently left Cayman to attend Bahamas’ Albany Tennis Academy, in New Providence, according to a press release from the Tennis Federation of the Cayman Islands.

“This scholarship is a big moment for Oskar, and well deserved,” said Susan Lindsay, president of the TFCI.

Albany is an elite-level training academy that is part of the Windsor School. According to its website, the academy boasts state-of-the-art facilities and equipment and features former world No. 1 Lleyton Hewitt – the youngest male ever to be ranked No. 1 in the world in singles – as an instructor.

“I never thought it would be possible to attend Albany Tennis Academy and the Windsor School, especially since COVID-19 happened this year,” Bjuroe said.

“Albany has offered me a generous scholarship and without that I would not be attending. I am extremely grateful and cannot wait to get there and start training.”

The academy also has an elite-level golf training programme in which Cayman golfer Holly McLean participates, according to the release.

The school and tennis facility are set within the 600-acre Albany Resort. The academy shapes and prepares tennis players ages 12-18 for the next stage in their careers, be it college or pro tennis. Bjuroe hopes to play Division I tennis at the collegiate level in the United States.

Richele LeSaldo, Albany’s director of tennis, suggests Bjuroe’s passion for the game, coupled with good behaviour on and off the court, were an important part of his appeal to Albany selectors, according to the TFCI.

“My first impression of Oskar when he reached out to me during lockdown was that I liked that he took initiative, which showed that he was serious about taking the next step in his tennis. To succeed in anything in life you have to be passionate and I could sense his passion,” LeSaldo said.