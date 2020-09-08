Éire Óg came back from an early deficit to take over sole position of the league lead as of 21 Aug. as the Harneys Gaelic Football League season rolls on.

Richard Pooley, Paul Broderick and Mark Kearney all scored to give Western Gaels an early lead, but Edward Gough scored seven points and Steve Byrne added five more as Éire Óg held off Western Gaels, 16-12.

Éire Óg ended the week one point in front of Gabriels.

Gabriels entered the day leading the table along with with Éire Óg with six points each, but was unable to keep pace after an 8-8 draw with Cú Chulainns.

21 Aug. scores

Na Fianna 2-4 (10 points)

P. Harwood 1-0, H Van Rensberg 1-0, C. McGrath 0-2, F. Farrell 0-1, W Egan 0-1

Cavan Gaels 1-3 (6 points)

D. O’Kelly 1-0, B. Harty 3

Cu Chullainns 1-5 (8 points)

S. Curran 1-0, P. Hennessy 0-3, S Cusack 0-1, R Moorhead 0-1,

Gabriels 1-5 (8 points)

S. Martin 0-4, C. Keane 1-0, J. McLaughlin 0-1

Éire Óg 3-7 (16 points)

E. Gough 2-1, S. Byrne 1-2, B. O’Reilly 0-1, C. Nestor 0-1, J. Carey 0-1 , N Evans 0-1

Western Gaels 2-6 (12 points)

M Kearney 1-3, R, Pooley 1-0, P. Broderick 0-2, K. Clarke 0-1Shamrocks 1-8 (11 points)

J. Fawkes 1-0, B. O’Malley 0-2, P. Brosnan 0-2 , G. Dineen 0-2, C. Wilson 0-2,

Wolfe Tones

J. Murphy 0-3

League standings