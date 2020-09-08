Teen charged with stabbing

A 19-year-old man from George Town has been remanded in custody after appearing in court Monday on a charge of wounding in relation to a stabbing on 31 Aug.

The man was ordered to appear again before the court on 18 Sept. He initially appeared in court on Friday, 4 Sept., when he was released on bail.

He is charged in relation to the stabbing of a man on Sound Way shortly before 5pm on 31 Aug. following an altercation between him and the victim, who police said was stabbed multiple times.

The injured man was transported to the Cayman Islands Hospital for treatment for life-threatening injuries where he was described as being in a serious but stable condition.