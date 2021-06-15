Cayman is set to receive 11,700 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines on Wednesday’s British Airways flight, Governor Martyn Roper has confirmed.

Roper, speaking at the reception held at Government House following the Queen’s birthday parade, said the supplies are a continuation of the United Kingdom’s commitment to the Cayman Islands, adding that more resources will be made available.

Updated COVID-19 vaccination clinic schedule

“The UK has supplied around 85,000 doses of COVID vaccine, with more arriving this week. The UK will also supply booster shots as and when they are needed. The UK also assisted with initial capacity building for undertaking our PCR testing,” he told the crowd gathered at the garden reception.

Vaccination programme will continue

All of Cayman’s current COVID-19 vaccine supply were used up on 5 June, and vaccination clinics were closed until the new batch arrives on 16 June.

Only those scheduled to have their second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine before then can get their second shots at dedicated clinics which will be open on 17, 18 and 19 June.

As of Monday, 7 June, 86,711 COVID-19 vaccinations were administered in total in the Cayman Islands.

Of these, 46,928 – or 72% of the estimated 65,000 population – have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 61% (39,090) have completed the two-dose course.

First and second doses will be offered from 21 June, a Government Information Services statement said last week.

Public Health issued a statement in early June advising that individuals awaiting their second dose “should not be concerned” as they will be given priority when the next batch of vaccines arrive.

Vaccination for 12-15 year olds

Earlier this month, Cayman approved the Pfizer vaccine for 12-15 year olds. However, it is unclear how many children in that age group had been vaccinated before the supplies ran out.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. John Lee, through a Ministry of Health press release, confirmed the green light after the UK health regulator announced that the vaccine could be administered to that age group in the United Kingdom.

Cayman’s health ministry, in its statement, said, “The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) in the United Kingdom have assessed data provided on the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and agreed that it has now demonstrated high efficacy and safety for this age group.”