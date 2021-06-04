The UK’s health regulator has approved the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in children aged 12-15, meaning Cayman is likely to begin offering the shots to this age group soon.

In an announcement this morning, the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency stated that, after a “rigorous review”, the vaccine had been found to be safe and effective in 12-15 year olds, and that the benefits outweigh any risks involved.

The vaccine had already been approved for this age group in the US, Canada and the European Union, but Cayman had been waiting for approval from the UK before moving ahead with vaccinating this younger segment of the community. The British government has been supplying Cayman with the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for free since early this year.

The Compass has reached out to the Ministry of Health for details on when the vaccines are likely to be rolled out for children in Cayman.

Speaking on Crosstalk on Tuesday, Premier Wayne Panton said his government was in the process of trying to make the vaccines readily available to youth between the ages of 12 and 15 years old, now that the Pfizer vaccine had been approved elsewhere.

“We have been waiting on Public Health England to give us an indication on [if] we can go ahead and utilise it,” said Panton. “Last week I was told that wasn’t likely, this week there is an indication that it may be imminent. Whether that happens or not, we can make a decision as to whether to go ahead with it.”

The current batch of vaccines in Cayman is on the verge of running out, following a push by government to use up the remaining supply before it expires at the end of June. The next batch is scheduled to arrive on island on 16 June.

Although approval has been given by the regulator in Britain, it is now up to the UK’s Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation to make the final decision on whether children should be given the vaccine.