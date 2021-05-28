COVID-19 vaccination schedule June 2021

The Public Health Department has published the latest schedule for the COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic for June 2021.

The current batch of vaccines are set to expire at the end of June, therefore persons who still have not received their first dose are encouraged to get the vaccine before June 9th to allow for the second dose to be administered 21 days later.

“From Thursday June 10th we will be administering second dose only with the current batch of vaccine,” said Dr Hazel Brown, HSA Chief Nursing Officer. “During this time, we encourage people to come forward for their second dose when it is due, as we have allocated these vaccines for these individuals.”

Please check the vaccine schedule for various times and locations.

COVID-19 vaccination clinic reminders:

COVID vaccine is available to ALL persons 16 years and over (regardless of surname).

Photo ID showing date of birth is still required, however, persons no longer need to provide identification to demonstrate they are an ordinarily and legally resident

Bring your completed consent form for Dose 1. Visit hsa.ky to download the form here

Persons who have received their first dose are reminded to get their second dose 21 days later or no longer than 12 weeks after the first dose.

When receiving your 2nd dose, you MUST also bring along your vaccination card reflecting your 1st dose.

Do not laminate your vaccination card at any time. (If you have already done so, please bring your vaccination card to the ORIA Vaccination Clinic along with your photo ID.)

Park in the long-term parking lot.

Do not bring children, when possible.

No pets allowed at the vaccination clinic.

Facemasks required.

Persons 60 years and older will be given priority.