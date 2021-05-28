Hospital A&E entrance temporarily relocating

The Health Services Authority Accident and Emergency walk-in entrance will be temporarily relocated from this evening, Friday, 28 May, until Sunday, 6 June, while the waiting room area is being renovated, the HSA advised.

Patients requiring emergency care can use the main hospital atrium entrance. Signage and security will be in place to direct patients, according to a statement from the HSA.

“The planned renovation to the A&E waiting room is phase 1 of a multi-phased project to expand the department,” said Dr. Elizabeth McLaughlin, head of the A&E department, in the statement. “The waiting room will be expanded to accommodate more patients and enhanced with new flooring, painting, ceiling and furniture.”

“I’d like to remind the community of the importance of utilizing A&E only in a true emergency. This will help reduce congestion and wait times and improve the patient experience,” she added. “Persons with non-emergency needs such as flu, earache, mild sprains, cuts and colds can visit HSA’s Acute Care …. A&E will remain open 24 hours a day without interruption to ensure the continuity of patient care.”

The HSA outlined reasons to attend A&E, which include:

Loss of consciousness

Persistent, severe chest pain

Breathing difficulties

Severe bleeding

Severe allergic reactions

Severe burns or scalds

Acute confused state and fits that are not stopping

The Acute Care Walk-in Clinic, at the General Practice Building on the grounds of the Cayman Islands Hospital, is open for non-emergencies and everyday illnesses from 7:30am to 8pm Monday to Friday, and from 8:30am to noon Saturday.