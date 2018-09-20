Police are investigating an armed robbery of a man at his West Bay home Wednesday.

Shortly after 10 p.m., officers responded to a report of the robbery at an address off Mount Pleasant Road.

The victim reported that he had been outside his home when he was approached by two men. One brandished a handgun and demanded that he enter the residence.

Once inside, the culprits struck the man on the head with the handgun and then made off with a quantity of cash and other personal items. Emergency services attended to the man at the scene, who was then transported by private vehicle to the Cayman Islands Hospital, treated, and subsequently released.

One of the suspects is described as being about 5 feet, 8 inches, with brown skin, wearing a dark long-sleeved shirt and jeans pants. The second suspect is said to be about 5 feet, 6 inches in height, with brown skin and wearing a black T-shirt and jeans pants.

Police are asking anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area or who may have any other information to contact the West Bay Police Station at 949-3999. Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or via the RCIPS website at www.rcips.ky/submit-a-tip.