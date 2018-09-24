California high school teacher and author Adam Weiner will be the featured speaker at this year’s STEM Carib Conference, scheduled for Oct. 9-12 at the University College of the Cayman Islands.

The conference, presented by UCCI in partnership with Harrisburg University, draws participants from across the Caribbean. Mr. Weiner is one of 20 speakers at this year’s event, 15 of whom will be coming from off island.

Mr. Weiner’s book, “Don’t Try This at Home! The Physics of Hollywood Movies,” examines what filmmakers have gotten right and wrong when it comes to telling stories set in space or those that push the boundaries of what is possible. He will speak during the conference’s opening reception at 5:30 p.m., Oct. 9. The reception is free and open to the public, although guests are asked to RSVP to [email protected]

Also on the speakers schedule are entrepreneur and fashion tech expert Lisa Morales-Hellebo and Dr. Ray Ann Havasy, founder and director of the Center for Science Teaching and Learning in New York, who will close the conference with a keynote address titled “STEM for All Kids.”

Participants can take part in more than 40 sessions on topics such as eSports, tech design, advanced manufacturing, cybersecurity, biotechnology, marine biology, food science, astronomy and engineering. Some of the exhibits and demonstrations are specifically targeted at younger children.

The registration deadline for the conference is Oct. 6.

Information and registration is available at www.stem.ky.