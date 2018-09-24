Kirk weakens but storm re-formation still possible

Tropical Storm Kirk was downgraded to a depression and then to a tropical wave Monday, days before it had been forecast to reach the eastern Caribbean.

Caribbean residents should not rest easy just yet, however, as the system could re-form in coming days.

“Redevelopment of this system is possible over the next few days until it encounters highly unfavorable upper-level winds while it approaches the Caribbean Sea,” the Miami-based National Hurricane Center said Monday afternoon.

The system posed no immediate threat to the Cayman Islands.

Kirk was located about 1,400 miles east of the Windward Islands Monday, bringing with it showers, thunderstorms and gale force winds.

Re-formation over the next two to five days was forecast at a 50 percent probability.

Meanwhile, another system of disorganized showers, located Monday about 450 miles south-southeast of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina, neared the already hurricane-battered U.S. East Coast.

“Environmental conditions are expected to become slightly more conducive for development during the next day or so while the system moves west-northwestward to northwestward. By Tuesday night and Wednesday, upper-level winds are expected to increase, limiting the chances for additional development, while the system moves northward near the southeastern United States coast,” the National Hurricane Center stated.

That system was forecast Monday at a 50 percent chance of development over the following two to five days.

Subtropical Storm Leslie, located in the north-central Atlantic, posed no threat to the Caribbean and no immediate threat to land.

This storm was expected to merge later in the week with a non-tropical, low-pressure system. At that time, conditions could be conducive for the low to develop tropical or subtropical characteristics.