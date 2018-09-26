Tropical Storm Kirk expected to weaken by weekend

There’s a newly invigorated storm on the horizon, but analysts do not expect it to threaten Cayman.

After being downgraded to a tropical depression earlier this week, the United States-based National Hurricane Center said on Wednesday that Tropical Storm Kirk had reorganized, with maximum sustained winds of 60 miles per hour as of 2 p.m. AST. It was moving west at approximately 18 miles per hour.

Tropical Storm Kirk is expected to move through the Lesser Antilles by Thursday evening, and National Hurricane Center analysts expect it to weaken again to a tropical depression by Saturday morning.

Hazard Management Cayman Islands tweeted about the storm Wednesday morning, saying it was “currently a low threat” to the Cayman Islands.

Gilbert Miller, a senior forecaster with the Cayman Islands National Weather Service, said Wednesday afternoon that the storm is slated to impact Jamaica Monday and pass south of Cayman.

“We don’t believe Cayman will be impacted with the winds associated with Tropical Storm Kirk, but we do expect moisture,” Mr. Miller said. “Right now, the environment doesn’t seem to be conducive to the development of storm systems as they pass to the west.”

As of Wednesday afternoon, Tropical Storm Warnings due to Kirk were in effect for Barbados, St. Lucia, Dominica, Martinique and Guadeloupe, while a Tropical Storm Watch was in effect for St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The storm is expected to produce total rainfall of 4 to 6 inches across the northern Windward and southern Leeward Islands, with isolated maximum totals up to 10 inches across Martinique and

Dominica, according to the National Hurricane Center, which warned that these rains may produce life-threatening flash floods and mudslides.