The Chamber of Commerce is distributing the Chamber’s discount card to older members of the Cayman Islands community.

The card allows access to about 90 Chamber member businesses who participate, offering savings in areas from food, automotive and household goods, to health, entertainment and clothing.

Alex Johnson, ambassador of Older Persons Month, along with Reba Manderson, Lucil Williams, Betty Ebanks and Alice Jackson received the cards from Wil Pineau, Chamber CEO, at the Chamber offices on Wednesday, Sept. 19.

“This corporate citizenship initiative is well-suited to this most deserving segment of our population. On behalf of our Chamber members, I wish the Discount Card recipients an enjoyable and rewarding Older Persons Month, and happy shopping,” Mr. Pineau said in a press release.

There were other special considerations being looked at for older residents, including legal services, and an expansion of wider discounts for those in this age group, he added.

“This initiative is in keeping with our national Older Persons Policy, and will help offset their cost-of-living expenses,” said Cassandra Fearon, who represents the new Elderly Services Team within the Department of Children and Family Services.

Chamber discount cards are distributed annually. Seniors get the use of the card in the last quarter of the year.

Older Persons Month

Older Persons Month begins on Sunday, Sept. 30 with a service at Elmslie United Church in George Town. The following day, Oct. 1, is observed as International Day of Older Persons.

The observance celebrates the contributions and value of residents 60 years and over.

The 2018 theme is “Respecting the Wisdom of Older Persons.”

The agenda for the month includes an evening walk, social outings, media appearances and a gala dinner. Activities are planned on all three Cayman Islands.