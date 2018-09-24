In conjunction with its annual convention and video game competition this Saturday, officials with Gamers Bay are touring Cayman government high schools this week.

The government’s Youth Services Unit is partnering with the Cayman Islands-based eSports organization to introduce students to technology as it relates to the video game industry. During their visits, they will select students for a related workshop Friday at the University College of the Cayman Islands.

Guest speakers for the school visits include Trevor Martin, a YouTube star and professional eSports player, cosplayer and social media expert Joanie Brosas, and representatives from the University of Tampa’s Art Institute’s Media Arts and International Admissions programs.

Tours are scheduled Tuesday for Layman E. Scott High School, Wednesday for John Gray High School and Thursday at Clifton Hunter High School.

On Friday, 33 students selected from the public and private schools will attend the UCCI workshop. Students will learn about the emerging market for eSports and video gaming.

The all-day Gamers Bay 3 event will be held on Saturday at the Camana Bay Arts and Recreation Centre.

More information is at www.gamersbaycayman.com.