Labour Force Survey begins this weekend

The Fall Labour Force Survey, conducted by the Economics and Statistics Office to help determine information on Cayman’s employment rate, will begin on Sunday, Sept. 30.

The survey seeks to collect data on employed and unemployed persons in the Cayman Islands, as well as those who are not in the labor force, the ESO stated in a press release.

During the survey, trained interviewers will visit approximately 1,500 randomly selected households.

“The data collected is kept in the strictest confidence as mandated by the Statistics Law (2016 Revision). Individual data will not be published or used outside of the ESO and is exempted from the Freedom of Information Act,” the ESO stated.

For more information, contact the Economics and Statistics Office at 516-3329 or 949-0940 or visit www.eso.ky.