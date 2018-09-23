Tropical Storm Kirk moves westward over Atlantic

The U.S. National Hurricane Center advised Sunday that Tropical Storm Kirk was moving rapidly westward over the eastern tropical Atlantic.

The center is also monitoring a newly formed tropical storm, Leslie, which on Sunday afternoon was located about 1,000 miles west-southwest of the Azores.

At 11 a.m. Sunday, Kirk was located about 545 miles southwest of the southernmost Cape Verde Islands, with sustained winds of 40 miles per hour and moving west at 21 miles per hours. An even faster westward motion across the tropical Atlantic is expected through Tuesday.

The Cayman Islands Weather Service said that Kirk and remnants of Tropical Depression Eleven posed no threat to the Cayman Islands. The National Hurricane Center stated that Tropical Storm Kirk is likely to weaken during the middle to latter part of the week.