Cayman names team for Youth Olympic Games

The Cayman Islands Olympic Committee named the three-athlete delegation that will compete for Cayman at the III Summer Youth Olympic Games that will take place in Argentina in October.

The games, which will be held in Buenos Aires between Oct. 6 and 18, will feature Cayman athletes Danneika Lynn and Gary Rankin in track and field and Jordan Crooks in swimming. Lynn and Rankin will both compete in the 100 meter dash, while Crooks will swim the 50 meter and 100 meter freestyle.

Cayman began competing in the inaugural Youth Olympic Games in 2010, and the 2018 edition will be the third time a Cayman delegation has competed. Polly Serpell, the first equestrian athlete to represent Cayman at the Youth Olympic Games, earned the country’s lone bronze medal in China in 2014.

Eilidh Bridgeman will be the Cayman team’s chef de mission. Tyrone Yen will serve as the athletics coach and manager, and Bailey Weathers will be the swimming team’s technical director/manager.