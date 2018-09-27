Eclipze Hair Design & Day Spa will be hosting its 18th Annual Cut-A-Thon for Breast Cancer awareness on Sunday from 2-6 p.m.

How it began

Darla Dilbert-Wood, the owner of Eclipze, and her sister Darna established this event in loving memory of an aunt who suffered in silence and passed away from breast cancer over 20 years ago. After exploring different ways to raise awareness about the disease, they decided to use their profession of cosmetology to create a fun and rewarding event for the community. Other salon and spa professionals were invited to participate and so began the Annual Cut-A-Thon.

Beauty specials

This year, volunteer stylists and spa professionals hail from Privé Beauty Studio, Focus Hair and Beauty, Spa Esprit and Eclipze. Visiting star stylists Roby Powers from TIGI Academy NYC and TIGI Collective Colour Educator Douglas Rosales will again offer services such as wet cuts for men, women and children. Also, mini manicures and eyebrow threading will be offered at big discounts, along with the famous $1-a-minute massages and $2-a-minute reflexology treatments.

Cutting for a cause

The funds generated annually from this day are given to The Lions Club of Tropical Gardens. They use the money to help those who are unable to help themselves financially. Last year’s event was a huge success, raising over $17,000. Organizers hope to match this or raise even more on Sunday.

Some volunteers are ready and willing to cut at least 10-12 inches off their hair or shave their heads for the cause. The money they raise from sponsors goes towards the fund and their hair can subsequently be donated to make wigs for children in need.

Other members of the public can support by stopping by for beauty and nail services and buying raffle tickets at $10 each with the chance of winning some terrific prizes.

Jhanelee McLean

Young Jhanelee lost her father to leukemia over four years ago; she was only 7 years old at the time. While he was battling the disease, he lost his hair. She has since grown hers with a purpose: to donate it to children who have lost their hair.

Jhanelee is prepared to cut 15 inches of it off to be donated, and is hoping to raise a good amount of money in the process.

Monetary donations can be either given to the sponsored volunteers or taken to Eclipze in Camana Bay on the day before or after the Cut-A-Thon.

For more information about the event, email [email protected] or call 945-1188/916-7274.