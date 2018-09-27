The Ritz-Carlton is receiving some impressive accolades in the golf world.

Golfscape, an independent, online golf reservation service based in London, recently named The Ritz-Carlton’s nine-hole course on Grand Cayman as one of the 18 greatest golf resorts in the world.

The course, designed by golf great Greg Norman, was cited for its “beautiful natural elements: water, mangroves and refreshing albeit challenging trade winds.” The Ritz-Carlton’s course offers “challenging play amid breathtaking natural beauty,” according to the review from Golfscape.

Stephen Banks, the PGA director of golf at The Ritz-Carlton, said the course is also being considered as one of the world’s top nine-hole golf courses. The course is consistently ranked highly, not only because of its design, he said, but also because of the experience that golfers have while playing.

“We are very privileged to be grouped [in] 18 of the best golf resorts in the world,” Mr. Banks said. “It puts Cayman on the world golfing map. Our success is largely due to the first-class service the ladies and gentlemen consistently deliver at The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman.”