Police helicopter transports premature baby from Brac to Grand Cayman

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service Air Operations Unit airlifted a premature baby from Cayman Brac to Grand Cayman in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Police received a request from the Faith Hospital in Cayman Brac to medically evacuate the baby around 2 a.m., even before the child was born.

“The baby was about to be born and would need immediate transfer to intensive care at the Cayman Islands Hospital in Grand Cayman,” police said in a statement.

The police helicopter crew answered the emergency callout and transported the baby, who was born at 2:25 a.m., along with a critical care nurse, to Grand Cayman.

“This was an exceptional call,” said Steve Fitzgerald, Air Operations Unit Commander who was on the crew. “The baby had not been born when we got the callout, and was less than two hours old when ready to transfer. It was a special moment seeing him sleeping in the incubator on the flight across.”

The baby is currently doing well, police said late Thursday afternoon.