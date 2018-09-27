UCCI close to naming its next president

University College of the Cayman Islands officials expect to announce a new president within the next few weeks.

At a board of governors meeting on Wednesday, chairman Anthony Ritch told the board that final negotiations were expected to be completed soon. In a later interview, he confirmed that the new president is expected to take over from current president Roy Bodden on Jan. 1.

The search for a new president began last year when Mr. Bodden, who has served as president since 2009, announced his plans to retire. The hope was that a new president would be in place by June, but Mr. Bodden said he would stay until the end of the calendar year if necessary.

In April, three candidates visited the campus. A fourth candidate visited in May. At least two of those candidates withdrew their names from consideration. One began the confirmation process but was not hired. Mr. Ritch would not confirm whether the fourth candidate was the one involved in the current negotiations.

The current candidate has not been identified. Mr. Ritch said that will be announced when the contract process is completed. The candidate has already received approval by the Ministry of Education and contract negotiations with the individual are being finalized, he said.

“We’re a few short weeks from that,” Mr. Ritch said. “We are in the final stages of executing an agreement.”