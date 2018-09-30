Gamers converge on Camana Bay
Hundreds of young people headed to Camana Bay’s Arts & Recreation Centre on Saturday for a full day of gaming and fun.
The Gamers Bay 3 convention – a creation of NetGeekz Media – brought 12 hours of video game competitions, virtual reality experiences and the chance to meet some gaming and internet stars.
Gaming fans showed up ready to play, some dressed as their cosplay characters. A few of the most popular games of the day were Fortnite and FIFA 18.