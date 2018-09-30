Hospitality students celebrate graduation

A group of 38 hospitality course students were celebrated at a recognition ceremony Tuesday, Sept. 25.

The students are the fourth cohort to complete the hospitality certificate program at the Cayman Islands School of Hospitality Studies. The group is the largest to be enrolled in the program since the school’s inception.

Of this class, 13 students have received full-time job offers from local tourism partners, and 17 of the students will go on to complete further education in the hospitality field, according to a press release from the Ministry of Tourism.

“The goal of the SHS is to significantly increase the number of qualified Caymanians who choose tourism as a career path. The Ministry and Department of Tourism along with strategic partner University College of the Cayman Islands and the Hospitality School Advisory Council congratulate the 2017/18 Class of the School of Hospitality Studies on this significant milestone achievement,” the ministry statement said.