Suspects remain at large in two separate incidents that happened Friday night and Saturday morning in Bodden Town.

Shortly after 2 a.m. Saturday, officials received a call of a robbery outside the Everglo Bar on Bodden Town Road. Police said a man with a knife confronted a woman leaving the bar and demanded her purse. The man fled east, police said. The woman was not injured.

The suspect is described as having a brown complexion, about 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing 125-30 pounds. His hair was low cut and he was wearing a gray shirt and black shorts.

Earlier the same night, police say two masked men attempted to break into a liquor store on Hirst Road. Shortly before 10 p.m. Friday, the two men reportedly attempted to force open the locked front door of the store. They fled when they were unsuccessful.

Anyone with any information, or who may have seen any suspicious activity in the areas mentioned, is asked to contact Bodden Town CID at 947-2220.