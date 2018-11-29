CIMA run raises $18,000

The Cayman Islands Monetary Authority donated $18,150 raised in its charity walk/run earlier this year to literacy and numeracy programs in local government primary schools.

CIMA Managing Director Cindy Scotland said, “It’s not a secret that a good education has the power to change lives. Literacy and numeracy are important aspects of any child’s development. Therefore, CIMA takes great pride in helping to ensure that young people are provided with adequate resources to acquire these skills from early on. We owe much thanks to the local community and participants for their continued support.”

Pictured above, from left, are, Wayne Roberts and Andrea Nixon of Cayman Islands Behavioural Support Services, Sharon Campbell-Danvers of George Town Primary, Jessica Eden of Savannah Primary, Kim Watler and Loreta McBean of Bodden Town Primary, Nekita Rodriques of East End Primary, Carol Saunds of Edna Moyle Primary, Matthew Read of Prospect Primary, Meredith Rankine of Red Bay Primary with students Alanna Edwards and Thian Bodden, CIMA Deputy Managing Director – Operations Patrick Bodden, and Deputy Managing Director – Supervision, Anna Mclean.