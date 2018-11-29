An 80-year-old visitor from the United States died after getting into difficulty on a snorkeling trip in the North Sound Wednesday.

Police said the 911 Communications Centre received a report of a person in distress in the waters of North Sound shortly after noon.

According to police, the man lost consciousness after entering the water. He was assisted back on board the boat he had been on and CPR was performed as the vessel returned to shore. He was transported by ambulance to the Cayman Islands Hospital and subsequently pronounced dead.

This is the 12th water-related death in the Cayman Islands this year. Eleven of the fatalities were visitors to Cayman.