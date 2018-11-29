The Cayman Islands Airports Authority is inviting members of the public to attend the annual meeting of the Hazardous Wildlife Working Group on Monday, Dec. 3.

According to a statement from the CIAA, the meeting will cover current measures being used at the airport “to alleviate hazardous wildlife,” such as birds and iguanas, as well as new measures being taken to attract less wildlife at the airport.

Among the measures under way at the airport to try to keep birds away from aircraft are plans to fill in ponds, which attract waterfowl such as cattle egrets on the periphery of the runway, and development of an airport drainage plan.

The CIAA has used a variety of different approaches to rid the airport of birds, including the use of air cannons.

“The CIAA is aiming to raise awareness, not only to their airport partners, but also to the neighboring communities of the airport,” the statement continued.

Attendees will have a chance to interact with CIAA and airport personnel and to ask questions about wildlife control measures and deterrent practices.

The meeting will be held at 9-11 a.m. at the CIAA conference room on the second floor of Owen Roberts International Airport.

For more information, contact CIAA Chief of Safety Andrew McLaughlin at [email protected]