Cayman Comedy Club launches

If you’ve been itching to have your funny bone tickled on a regular basis, the solution starts this weekend at the newly established Cayman Comedy Club, located in Sharkeez bar on the waterfront.

Unlike other comedy shows that have only been scheduled monthly, these performances run every week from Wednesday thru Sunday night bringing top international acts to the local stage.

This weekend is the grand opening with shows on Friday and Sunday night. Anyone who has lived on the island for a while will recognize the names Louis Ramey and Ken Evans. Both performed in Cayman years ago and have gone from strength to strength in their careers.

Louis Ramey

Louis Ramey has been living, loving and performing stand-up comedy over the past 20 years. His comic talent has plucked him from his hometown of Atlanta, Georgia, and taken him all around the world. He has lived in Grand Cayman, New York and the U.K., and has toured with the likes of Whitney Houston, Donna Summer and Ray Charles. He has been all over TV with many appearances in the U.S., Canada and abroad. He was a finalist on NBC’s “Last Comic Standing” and has appeared on NBC’s “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno.” He is presently filming “Cleared for Standup” for the Travel Channel.

Ken Evans

Ken Evans is a name synonymous with comedy and he boasts more than 30 years of experience. He commands every stage he appears on and his high energy is contagious. Being a cancer survivor himself, he’s the only comic to be chosen three times to perform at the annual prestigious “Laugh for the Cure” fundraiser and was also the main speaker for 1,200 cancer survivors at the Henry Ford Theater in Detroit. He has also done numerous TV appearances, including NBC’s “Ed”, “Caroline’s Comedy Hour,” “Law & Order,” and NBC’s “Last Comic Standing.”

Big Kahuna

Resident comedian Mike Powell, better known as the Big Kahuna, will be hosting the show each night. It will be great to see him back on the comedy stage.

For a lineup of upcoming acts, visit www.caymancomedy.com. Doors open at 7 p.m., dinner buffet is served from 7 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. and show time is 8:30 p.m.