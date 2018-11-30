On Dec. 7 and 8, the Cayman Culinary Society, in conjunction with the chefs of Little Cayman, will host the first Sun, Sand & Supper weekend on the smallest Sister Island.

The event will also feature chefs from Grand Cayman, together producing a unique culinary experience. It all begins with a barbecue dinner at Paradise Villas on Dec. 7 followed by a gala dinner on Dec. 8 at Southern Cross Club.

Featured chefs for this year’s event will be renowned consultant chef Sara Mair-Doak of Smokies, chef Keith Griffin, who is also the vice president of the Cayman Culinary Society, Sam Liyanaga, executive chef of Lighthouse Restaurant and Indika Karunaratna, executive chef of Guy Harvey’s and two-time winner of Cayman Islands Chef of the Year.

Friday’s barbecue will be a relaxed evening where guests can mingle with the participating chefs, while the gala dinner on Saturday will feature a cocktail reception and four-course dinner served under the stars.

Beverages are generously donated by Jacques Scott with food sponsored by Progressive Distributors Ltd. and equipment needs sponsored by Island Supply Ltd.

Tickets for the barbecue and dinner are inclusive of beverages and are available at Paradise Villas and Southern Cross Club. Proceeds will go toward the Culinary Society’s youth projects and for the promotion of future culinary events in the Sister Islands.

Rooms are available for the weekend at host properties and ticket are limited.

“This is an exciting project for Cayman Culinary Society,” says Griffin. “We have a long relationship with Little Cayman and for some time have wanted to become more involved in promoting the culinary aspects of the Sister Islands.

“There are many talented chefs working here who often do not get the recognition of their counterparts in Grand Cayman. We look forward to working with them to build an annual event in celebration of the culinary heritage of the Sister Islands and to develop this concept into a featured weekend in the Cayman Islands tourism program.

“We hope to see food lovers from Grand Cayman joining us for a weekend of celebrating our island community and enjoying the tranquility of Little Cayman while sharing good food and wine in one of Cayman’s most beautiful and relaxing island settings.”

Tickets for Friday’s barbecue with beer and wine are $30 plus gratuities and tickets for the Saturday gala with Champagne reception and wines are $80 plus gratuities. For more information on the Cayman Culinary Society, visit www.caymanculinarysociety.com.