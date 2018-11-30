NKY Fashion Week set to light up runway

Cayman’s largest international fashion event in a decade is coming to Camana Bay on Thursday, Dec. 6, at 6 p.m., as luxury retailer NKY celebrates 10 years of fashion at Camana Bay with proceeds benefiting Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Cayman Islands.

Headlining the event will be global fashion brand BCBGMAXAZRIA, New York-based men’s luxury brand Robert Graham, women’s designer Hale Bob, and California lifestyle brand Trina Turk, who are among the top designers showcasing their luxury wares at the fashion show. The evening will also feature local celebrities, a raffle and silent auction, cocktails and entertainment.

“BCBGMAXAZRIA is excited to team up with our long-standing partner, NKY – Cayman Fashion Group, to present our Resort and Spring Collection in a fashion show this December,” says a spokesperson for Marquee Brands, owner of BCBGMAXAZRIA.

“It is our pleasure to support our store partner in the Cayman Islands with the color, design and spirit of Robert Graham. The RG Collector is a jet-setter and the Cayman Islands is a natural fit for his global travels,” explains Andrew Berg, Robert Graham President.

NKY is the leader in designer fashions, footwear and accessories in the Cayman Islands. Founder and CEO of Cayman Fashion Group Nicola de Lima’s eye for fashion, attention to detail and love of style has helped fuel the retailer’s success and led to the opening of five additional boutiques.

“We are very excited to be celebrating ten years of fashion and style in Camana Bay this year. Along with our notable sponsors and partners, we are confident everyone will enjoy a very memorable evening. My team and I look forward to celebrating NKY’s success on Dec. 6,” says de Lima.

Attendees can expect a high-end runway show featuring exclusive collection launches along with entertainment, bubbles and food.

Tickets are $85 in advance and $100 at the gate and include access to the fashion show, a glass of Veuve Cliquot Champagne and hors d’oeuvres. Tickets are available at NKY Collections, Fifth on Seven and Abacus. For more information, email [email protected]