Cayman Islands Marathon hits the road

It’s that time again, Cayman! For those of you who are crazy or fit enough (my money is on crazy), the Intertrust Cayman Islands Marathon takes to the road this Sunday.

Many have been training for the marathon all year, but if you have been happy enough to sit on your couch while others have worked on their stamina, there are plenty of other ways for you to get involved on the day.

The half-marathon is only once around the course, which amounts to 13.1 miles – a much less intimidating distance than the full 26.2 miles. If you are looking for an even quicker experience, you can participate as part of a relay team. Just gather three friends and you can split the full distance between you.

The race starts on Harbour Drive at 5 a.m. Yes, that is five o’clock in the morning. That alone could be enough to keep would-be attendees from signing up. While this time may be foreign to some of you, it really is the best time to start the race. It is the coolest time of day and gives runners a head start before the sun is up in full force. That being said, there will be water stops all along the course run by volunteers from the Red Cross because staying hydrated in the warmth is key. We do live on a Caribbean island, after all.

If running just for fun is really not your thing, maybe you need a cause to help you strap those sneakers on. The Intertrust Marathon already benefits charity with a portion of the money going to the Cayman Islands Cadets Corps and the Cayman Islands Cancer Society. However, if you want to raise money for a charity close to you heart, you can do that too. Every year, hundreds of people get sponsored and run the race in aid of a charity. If fact, if you get more than 10 people to get together and run for the same charity, you get 5 percent off the registration fee and earn other great perks. The more people you gather, the better the rewards.

The Kids Fun Run will also be taking place on the same day from 10:30 a.m. The idea is that by the time they have finished the race, they will have run a full marathon. How does that work? The Fun Run is 0.7 miles, so before the race they should try to complete the other 25.5 miles. They can run, walk, swim or hike and get their parents to sign off on each mile. All kids must pick up their race packets at the Westin on Dec. 1 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

There will be prizes for the top three males and females in the marathon and half-marathon as well as the top three in each relay category: men’s, women’s, open mixed, corporate and the CUC High school challenge. There will also be prizes given to the top three in each age group.

“It’s a really uplifting atmosphere,” says Rhonda Kelly, one of the organizers. “Lots of people finish who’ve overcome a lot to complete the race.”

As the deadline for online registration was Nov. 28, you can still register at the packet pick-up at the Westin on Dec. 1 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Pre-registered runners must also pick up a packet at this time as there will be no packet station on the day. You must bring some identification to pick up your packet.