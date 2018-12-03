West Bay power outage scheduled

Caribbean Utilities Company is advising its West Bay customers that they will experience some interruptions to their electrical service on Tuesday, Dec. 4.

Customers on Hell Road, between the junction with Watercourse Road and the Hell Gift Shop, and all side roads, will be without electrical service from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., according to CUC.

Areas affected on Hell Road include Bonfire Close, Caboose Lane, Miss Daisy Lane and all side roads.

Other outages in the district will occur “for no more than two 20-minute periods” between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., the utility company stated in an advisory.

CUC is asking motorists to drive with caution on Hell Road and Watercourse Road as the company will have vehicles and personnel in the area.

The electricity company said the interruption is necessary to allow telecommunication companies to provide customers with fiber-optic service and its own customers “with safe, reliable and efficient power.”

For more information on the outage and areas affected, contact CUC’s Customer Service Team at 949-5200 or email [email protected]