A man was knocked unconscious with a wooden signpost and suffered a broken nose and a concussion in an attack on Pedro Castle Road in Savannah in the early hours of Sunday morning, according to police.

The victim was assaulted by two suspects shortly after 12:30 a.m.

The 911 Communications Centre received a call reporting that the victim had been walking to his vehicle when he was approached by the two men, one of whom was known to him.

The man was punched in the face before being struck in the head with a wooden signpost and losing consciousness.

He was subsequently taken by private vehicle to the Cayman Islands Hospital to be treated for injuries, including a broken bone and a concussion. He was later discharged.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information to contact Bodden Town CID at 947-2220.