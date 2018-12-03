Cayman organizers take stand against gender violence

Family Resource Centre staff, civil servants and members of the Business and Professional Women’s Club spelled out their opposition to gender violence on Friday as they gathered for a photo on the steps of the Government Administration Building.

The photo opportunity was part of the annual 16 Days of Activism Against Gender Violence Campaign. This year’s theme “Orange the World: #HearMeToo” was emblazoned on orange and white T-shirts.

The Family Resource Centre, in partnership with Gender Equality Cayman Islands and the Business and Professional Women’s Club, has organized several activities in honor of the 16-day campaign. These include social media posts and the Domestic Violence Intervention Training Programme, as well as community-based and prison-based workshops.

For more information about 16 Days of Activism Against Gender Violence events, visit the Family Resource Centre Facebook page.