Through five weeks of the Department of Environment’s cull of invasive green iguanas in Grand Cayman, cullers had killed more than 193,000 iguanas as of Saturday, Dec. 1.

In week five (Nov. 26 to Dec. 1), cullers delivered 32,347 iguanas to the George Town landfill – an increase over the 31,506 iguanas delivered the week before – breaking the trend of declining numbers since the first week of the program (Oct. 29 to Nov. 3).

Some 340 people signed up to take part in the cull. The government has earmarked $9 million for the cull, with cullers being paid $4.50 a head for iguanas, rising to $5 a head if they meet monthly and annual quota targets.