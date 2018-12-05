Academy hires full-time youth football coach

Academy Sports Club is aiming to boost its youth football program with the hiring of its first full-time professional coach.

Coach Ben Pugh will oversee all technical aspects of the club’s youth football curriculum, and provide ongoing training to the club’s other youth coaches.

Mr. Pugh has over 12 years in youth football coaching, and was formerly a lead youth development phase coach at Ipswich Town FC.

He has a UEFA A Coaching License, an FA Advanced Youth Award, and has served as a coach within a professional football environment for the past eight years. He also has a bachelor of science degree from the University of Suffolk.

“I’m excited to come to the Cayman Islands and build on an already excellent platform for youth development,” Coach Pugh said. “The energy and enthusiasm the youngsters have been showing is great …. I’m looking forward to working with the other coaches to make a positive contribution to the club.”

“Having Coach Ben join us at Academy is in keeping with our vision to continually develop our programme and enhance the skills of emerging footballers in the Cayman Islands,” said Paul Byles, Academy’s head of youth development.

“He brings the qualities necessary to help us provide the most beneficial training to our boys and girls, while preparing them not only for play in local competitions, but to assist some of them on their journey toward collegiate opportunities overseas,” Mr. Byles added.

For further information about Academy Sports Club’s youth programs, email [email protected] or call (345) 925-5032.