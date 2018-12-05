Cayman marks Day for Persons with Disabilities

Staff and students of the Sunrise Adult Training Centre donned yellow T-shirts Monday to celebrate the International Day for Persons with Disabilities.

The group traveled to George Town to join Deputy Governor Franz Manderson on the steps of the Government Administration Building to mark the day.

Sunrise has a busy few weeks planned in the lead-up to the Christmas holidays.

On Wednesday, Dec. 12, it is inviting the public to a Sunrise Family Christmas Service. The event takes place in the John Gray Memorial Church Hall from 6:30 p.m.

The theme of this year’s service is “Jesus is the Light of the World,” and all Sunrise clients will be featured in the program. While attendance is free, Sunrise extends its appreciation for any donations the public may wish to make.