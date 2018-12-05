RCIPS investigate TCI police shooting

Two detectives from the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service are in the Turks and Caicos Islands this week to investigate a shooting by police there. According to the Turks and Caicos Weekly News, the shooting occurred during an illegal fishing operation at sea on Nov. 24.

During the operation, two vessels were reportedly intercepted and eight Dominican nationals were arrested in connection with illegal fishing.

While the eight people were being arrested, one shot was fired by a police officer from on board a police boat, causing one of the arrested people to receive a gunshot injury to the upper arm, the Turks and Caicos Weekly News reported.

This person received medical attention and was later released, according to the news site.

The RCIPS detectives were sent to investigate at the request of the Turks and Caicos governor.

TCI Police Commissioner James Smith reportedly said the investigation will determine whether his force’s policies, procedures and training were followed.