KidsAbility and the Cayman Islands Blood Bank is teaming up next week to make sure that those who need blood can get it over the holidays.

The blood drive will be held from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 12, in the Smith Road Centre lobby, outside the KidsAbility office.

Jennifer Kristensen, founder and owner of KidsAbility, a pediatric therapy clinic, said, “We know that over the holidays is the time the blood bank needs lots of donations.”

Kristine Miranda, a medical technologist at the blood bank, said donating blood could help save someone’s life.

“This holiday season, if we can collect another 50 units in one blood drive, it will result in an overall impact on saving more than 150 lives in the local community,” Ms. Miranda said.

Blood donors of all blood types are needed, she said, especially type O negative, the universal blood donor type, which can be used for patients with any blood type.

“If there is an emergency and we do not know the patient’s blood type, O negative blood can be given right away,” she said.

While the blood bank is not experiencing a shortage at present, Ms. Miranda said it is better to have extra stock on hand during for holiday seasons.