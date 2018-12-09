Premier hosts London dinner

Past and present governors of the Cayman Islands attended a dinner hosted by Premier Alden McLaughlin in London last week.

Mr. McLaughlin, who was in London with a Cayman delegation to attend Joint Ministerial Committee meetings, hosted the annual Premier’s Dinner for more than 200 friends and associates at the Institute of Directors in Pall Mall in central London Thursday.

Former governors Bruce Dinwiddy, John Owen and Duncan Taylor, along with the current governor Martyn Roper, were at the dinner, as were Cayman All-Party Parliamentary Group members Lord Naseby, Sir Graham Brady and others, as well as Minister for the Overseas Territories, Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon.

According to a press release, the event is an opportunity to network and thank business and political partners, associates and friends who have taken an interest in, or have worked with, the Cayman Islands government in the U.K. throughout the year.

“It is also a valuable opportunity for the Premier to update an engaged audience about the current state of affairs in the Cayman Islands and the recent JMC meetings with the U.K. Government,” the release continued.

Mr. McLaughlin said the reception and dinner was the largest Cayman had hosted in London, “with a turnout of 215 people.”

“We are delighted to have been able to share Cayman news and update our friends and associates. The dinner also serves as a vital time to thank and keep close ties with political and business partners,” he said.

Members of Friends of Cayman and the Nth Degree dining club also attended, as well as people from cultural partnerships, Caymanians living in the U.K and Caymanian students studying in the U.K. who are members of the Cayman Connection UK network.