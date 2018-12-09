Prisoners help build new playgrounds in West Bay

Prisoners are helping to create a new children’s playground in West Bay.

Area representative McKeeva Bush, also Speaker of the House, is leading a project to bring two new playgrounds to the area.

The first park will open next Saturday and will feature swings and other children’s play equipment made by inmates at Northward Prison.

Mr. Bush said he had worked with government, the Public Works Department and the prisons department to make the park a reality.

He said prisoners had cleared the site, on Ebanks Road, off Watercourse Road, and Public Works Department staff would be working throughout the week to get the rest of the park finished by opening time.

The park will feature a basketball and volleyball court, as well as a rink for roller skates and scooters.

Mr. Bush said this and a second park on Velma Banks Drive, off Fountain Road, would provide much needed new facilities for the area.

He said the facilities would be open during daylight hours. Dart has provided fencing and some of the equipment, and Digicel has provided free WiFi.

Area residents Waveline Ebanks and Densel Connor allowed the use of the land for the project, and the park will be named the Leo Ebanks Children’s Playground in honor of their relative.

Mr. Bush said the idea had come out of discussions with his district council.

“The aim is to provide much-needed facilities for all the children in the area,” he said. An official opening will be held at the site on Saturday.