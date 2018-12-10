Prep and George Town dominate in Primary Football League finals

In a thrilling conclusion to the 2018 CUC Primary Football League and CUC Girls’ Primary Football League seasons Saturday at the Annex Field, Cayman Prep and George Town Primary walked away with double championships.

With six of the nine scheduled third place and final games being decided in extra time, players and supporters alike enjoyed a thrilling day of football.

GPFL Champions Cup

Savannah Primary defeated defending 2017 GPFL champions Cayman Prep 3-2 in a thrilling sudden-death penalty shootout.

Rheann Best opened the scoring for Savannah Primary before Olivia Thorpe equalized for Cayman Prep minutes before the final whistle. Following a scoreless extra time period and a tied penalty shootout (1-1), Savannah Primary goalkeeper Jaylen Eden saved Cayman Prep’s first sudden-death penalty to secure the title for her team.

For her heroic exploits in goal during the final and penalty shootout, Miss Eden was awarded the Marie Martin Most Valuable Player award.

GPFL Consolation Cup

Bodden Town Primary wrote their names into GPFL history as they claimed their first title by winning the GPFL Consolation Cup, defeating South Sound Schools 3-2 in an exciting penalty shootout.

Bodden Town Primary’s star goalkeeper Shantine Barnes was the heroine of the day as she not only scored the two goals for her school in the 6th and 21st minutes in regulation time, but she also donned the goalkeeper jersey during extra time, and in the penalty shootout she saved two penalties to secure the cup.

PFL Under 9 Champions Cup

Cayman Prep won their first of two championships as Cayman Prep 9A defeated Cayman International School 9Blue 1-0 thanks to a Charlie Heinicke goal. Although on the losing end of the final, Cayman International’s Ben Lyne was awarded the Gerome Graham Most Valuable Player award for his excellent play during the final.

In the third-placed game, South Sound Schools finished their season on a high by overcoming a competitive Red Bay Primary outfit 1-0 thanks to an opportune finish by Ethan Cansell in the 4th minute of extra time, following a goalless 40 minutes of regulation time.

PFL Under 9 Consolation Cup

George Town Primary secured their first of two titles on the day as they overcame defending Under 9 Consolation Cup champions Triple C 1-0 thanks to an extra-time strike from Rae’Jon ‘Chico’ Boothe in the 48th minute.

PFL Under 11 Champions Cup

Cayman Prep retained their 2017 Under 11 Champions Cup title and a second championship on the day with a narrow 1-0 win over rivals Cayman International 11White. Jaxon Cover was once again the difference for the reigning champions as he slotted home the game’s only goal in the 11th minute.

Throughout the game, Cayman International 11White matched their opponents in all areas but unfortunately could not carve out that all-important equalizer. Cayman Prep’s Preston Duval and his fellow defenders were solid in the back as they repeatedly neutralized the Cayman International attacks. The entire Cayman Prep squad was awarded the Justin Henry Most Valuable Player award for their team efforts in the final.

In the third place game, St. Ignatius Catholic defeated Red Bay Primary 6-5 in a nail-biting sudden death penalty shootout. St. Ignatius’ Kyan Okoli and Red Bay’s Emre Cuevas-Ebanks struck during regulation time to take the game into penalties at 1-1. Both schools scored their three designated penalties and with the score tied at 4-4, St. Ignatius scored their third and fourth sudden-death penalties to claim third place.

PFL Under 11 Consolation Cup

George Town Primary’s youngsters secured a historic double title in a thrilling 4-2 penalty shootout over defending Under 11 Consolation Cup champions Triple C.

George Town’s James Whittaker and Triple C’s Corey McLaughlin opened the scoring for their respective schools and, ironically, both schools were victims of unfortunate own goals to tie the game at 2-2 going into extra time. Following a goalless extra time period, George Town Primary scored two of their three penalties to secure the title.