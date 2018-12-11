Marty Dean Whittaker was sentenced to three years and eight months in Grand Court on Tuesday for a burglary charge.

After receiving his sentence by Judge Roger Chapple in Grand Court, Mr. Whittaker appeared via video link before Magistrate Valdis Foldats in Summary Court, where he was sentenced for two other charges – theft and damage to property. The court heard that Mr. Whittaker had pleaded guilty to both of those charges in September.

Those charges stemmed from an incident in which he broke into a vehicle by damaging a back window and then took $7 from inside the car.

He was sentenced to six months concurrent to his Grand Court sentence on both the theft and damage to property charge. He was also ordered to pay $352 in compensation as part of his sentence.

Mr. Whittaker will have to pay his fines within three months of being released from prison.

If he is unable to pay in the time specified, he will face another 35 days in jail, Magistrate Foldats said.