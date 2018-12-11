Academy students spread Christmas joy

Cayman Academy school is bringing the magic of Christmas to the Cayman community as part of its Christian outreach ministry.

On Tuesday, more than 70 students from Years 3, 4 and 5 made sure spirits were brightened at the CTMH Doctors Hospital as they sang songs “Soon and Very Soon,” “Lift Up the Trumpet, and “He Made the Way” in the hospital’s garden.

Cayman Academy is a Seventh-day Adventist school that believes in incorporating faith in learning. The school encourages students to go beyond just learning about mathematics, English and other subjects, and engage in ministry work, said Theodecia Sonlin-Sanderson, the school’s music teacher.

She said the school did something different this year. Usually for the Christmas program, they all gather at a church where students perform various songs. This year, they decided to take the program into the community because community outreach has been their focus for the year.

“Students sang, the Chamber sisters did a duet, a trio sang ‘He Made the Way.’ These songs are about hope and love, the life of Christ, his birth, his ministry and his soon coming … Cayman Academy wanted to be part of that and to just give the community that hope,” Ms. Sonlin-Sanderson said.

Principal O’Neil Duncan said the children were really excited about the performances. One of the main things the school wanted to do this year was to live out their mission, he said.

“We wanted to live it out loud to let people known that Jesus is important in our lives and we felt it was an opportunity for us to go into the community and let others know about the love of Jesus and what he has done for us,” the principal said.

Jennifer Williams, the hospital’s concierge officer, said CTMH Doctors Hospital was happy to support the Cayman Academy in its endeavors to give back to the community of the Cayman Islands. “We appreciate that they choose our hospital as one of their venues,” she said.

All the students were given sunglasses by Ms. Williams as a token of appreciation from the hospital.

On Monday, the students visited The Pines Retirement Home. Their next stop will be at Bayshore Mall Wednesday, and their final stop will be at the Cayman Islands Hospital on Thursday.