Brittanni Seymour is the 27-year-old pastry powerhouse behind Scratch Gourmet Desserts, wowing Cayman (and stretching waistlines) with multi-tiered celebration cakes and decadent doughnuts.

After graduating from Johnson & Wales University in Providence, Rhode Island, with a degree in Baking in Pastry Arts, Seymour cut her teeth at Michael’s Genuine Food & Drink and the Grand Cayman Marriott Beach Resort.

She struck out on her own in 2016, setting up Scratch Gourmet Desserts as a bakery order service and it has gone from strength to strength since then, with bookings being taken up to two weeks in advance and a permanent location opening on the cards.

Seymour tells Weekender about life as a young businesswoman carving out a career in Cayman’s food industry.

When did you start baking?

When I was around 11. I’d always loved it, but back then it was just a hobby. I would bake for my family and friends and even went as far as to bring pastries to school for my teachers.

Why were you inspired to pursue it as a career?

I worked as a camp coordinator at a summer camp with young kids and one day we found a ton of unused baking equipment in an upstairs storage room. The kids all decorated their own cupcakes with my help and one of them said that I was a good teacher, so I should be a “baking teacher” – I will never forget it.

What does a day at Scratch look like?

A typical day starts at around 4 to 5 a.m., sometimes earlier, and it can sometimes carry on into the early hours of the morning. It really depends on how much we have to do for the day but it all starts off with prep: we make our cakes, dough etc. and then move into steady production. Once things are all boxed up, it’s time for deliveries, pick-ups, sourcing ingredients for the rest of the week and finally, emails. That is the condensed version!

Why did you choose to focus on doughnuts and cakes?

I’ve always been drawn to architecture and engineering, so naturally cakes were a big thing for me. The process of making them, their versatility – the list is endless when it comes to toppings and fillings. I try to make my desserts for everyone … unpretentious. Doughnuts and naked cakes embody that.

I have always had a soft spot for doughnuts because I love to work with yeasted dough – it’s always changing and requires awareness (the temperature of the room, the dough). It’s all math and science.

How do you choose the flavor combinations?

Michael’s taught me a lot about sourcing ingredients locally. Produce that is in season and grown locally just tastes much better, so I try to work with what’s local whenever I can. A few past chefs were great mentors in getting me to think outside the box and put a bit of a twist on things. Creating a feeling of childhood nostalgia also never gets old and I get a lot of inspiration from Chef Hedy and Chef Christina Tosi of Momofuku Milk Bar [in New York]. I look up to them both for that very same reason.

Do you cater for gluten-free or other allergy requirements?

Yes, we offer gluten-conscious and dairy-free cakes, gluten-free macarons and are working on launching our vegan doughnuts.

How did you come up with the name for your company?

It came very naturally when I thought about what I wanted the company to stand for. We make everything 100 percent from scratch and always try our best to source the best ingredients possible. Initially, it just started out as “Scratch,” but it needed a bit more explanation so the “Gourmet Desserts” came shortly afterwards to glue everything together.

Why did you decide to start up Scratch Gourmet Desserts?

My family has always had a very strong entrepreneurial spirit – a lot of my family members own businesses and that has helped me embody the same ethos. I wanted to create something of my own. I have been fortunate enough to have a family that has always been supportive of that, so it just seemed like the right idea.

What challenges have come with running your own business?

Where to begin! I will start out by saying that owning a small business is tough. You are responsible for your livelihood and the livelihood of your business. You quickly learn your strengths and weaknesses and explore how to push your limits. That being said, the biggest challenge has been finding enough hours in the day to get everything done.

What is the best bit of what you do?

The best part is getting feedback from a customer who has enjoyed their experience. It makes the early mornings and late nights worth it!

Who have been big influences in deciding to pursue baking as a career?

My biggest influence is my dad. When I decided to make the switch from being an engineer major to pursue a career in pastry, he never doubted my decision; he embraced the idea and stressed the importance of the food service industry. He continues to play a very important role in my current success as he is also an entrepreneur – I never hesitate in asking him questions.

What advice would you give to young people thinking about going into the food industry?

Learn as much as you can, I cannot stress that enough. Apply for internships and summer jobs at hotels and restaurants, as they are always good ways to truly learn if the food service industry is for you. Try a multitude of positions (prep cook, line cook, busser, pastry, server, host/hostess) – variety is how you get to know what you are most interested in. Unpaid or not, experience is a good tool to have as it helps prepare you for what’s next – even if you decide not to pursue a career in the food industry. My own experiences in the kitchen have helped me in so many other ways outside of the industry due to the quick thinking it involves.

What personal characteristics have contributed to your success?

Being artistic really helps. I can see how something is going to look in my head without really having to put pen to paper.

What are your thoughts on the current Cayman food scene?

I think that we are headed in the right direction, but I would like to see more of a local connect where you do not necessarily have to buy a ticket to attend an event. Cayman is a melting pot of so many different nationalities and foodie types that I think a weekend market (or several) that showcases a myriad of food vendors is the way to go. These vendors can work hand-in-hand with local farmers by using as many seasonal local ingredients as possible and allows anyone an opportunity to work with and enjoy food. We have quite a few large, unoccupied buildings in the heart of town that could be repurposed for this.

What are your hopes and dreams for the future?

My hopes are that Cayman continues to become more accepting of those who pursue a career in the food service industry. I and many others have been looked down upon and deemed unintelligent because we have pursued careers as chefs, but I do not think I speak for myself in saying that it has been the most rewarding decision I have ever made. How many people can say that they genuinely love what they do? I’m so fortunate to be one of those people and although money is important, if you love something and work at it long enough, you will work hard enough, be happy and reap the monetary rewards while doing so.

One day, I’d love to pass the company onto my kids. I am a strong believer in the “family business” concept. There is no one better to work alongside than your family members and I hope to instill that in my future kids.

What’s next for Scratch Gourmet Desserts?

We are taking baby steps toward a bricks and mortar location. We definitely want to be able to make our desserts more accessible and hope to accomplish this soon.

How would describe what you do in three words?

Tough, humbling, amazing.