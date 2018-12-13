Christmas on Cardinall highlights shopping season

It is difficult to remember a time when Camana Bay did not exist and George Town was the only location on the island where shoppers could walk from one boutique to the next, stocking everything from clothing to makeup and jewelry.

In case you have not visited the Cayman Islands’ capital in a while, you really should. There are still many shops to peruse, particularly at Christmastime, and Cardinall Avenue is where many of them reside.

The stores of Kirk Freeport gather together each year to put on a festive bash for everyone. On Saturday, Dec. 15, from 4 to 7 p.m., all roads lead to George Town where designer names such as Cartier, Tumi and Chanel can be found. Christmas on Cardinall stretches from Harbour Drive to Edward Street and the avenue comes alive with music, activities for the kids, and a fireworks finale.

The entire event has the feel of a family street fair about it, particularly with face painting and cookie decorating on the schedule. There will also be free refreshments and cotton candy on offer.

Shops that are normally closed earlier will be staying open until 7 p.m. so even those who have to work on a Saturday can make it on time. Bring your Christmas lists so you can starting ticking items off, and perhaps you can ask the advice from the big man himself – it is rumored that Santa Claus will be around, just keep an eye out for the fluffy white beard and the red suit.

Christmas Sweepstakes

This event is your chance to enter the Kirk Freeport Christmas Sweepstakes. The company is giving away $40,000 worth of prizes this holiday season and you could be a winner! With prize draws taking place throughout the month of December and individual cash prizes of $5,000 and $1,000 up for grabs, as well as a Rolex watch, shopping at Christmas on Cardinall is the perfect time to get your Christmas purchases all tied up. Just spend $100 at your favorite Kirk Freeport store to enter and you could be celebrating a very Merry Christmas indeed.

For more information, visit www.kirkfreeport.net or call 949-7477.