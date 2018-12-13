St. Ignatius prize winners announced

St. Ignatius Catholic Church and School has announced the winners of prizes from this year’s Christmas concert and fundraisers.

The winner of the $25,000 prize was Joel Joyner. Virgilio Nangyo won CI$2,500 and Shomari Solomon won US$2,500.

Cayman Airways US$300 voucher winners were Lessley Christudoss, Joseph Walters, Gregory Rivers, Kristoffer Mahzaho and Yvonne Broderick.

Other winners will receive LUCA, Ragazzi or Treats gift vouchers.

Lucille Guettler won CI$1,000 for selling the winning ticket, while Lazarus Moraes won CI$1,000 for selling the most tickets and Marilyn Vertudazo got CI$500 for selling the second most tickets.

Organizers said a team of six accountants from KPMG did a thorough audit of all tickets, and the drawing of the winning tickets was witnessed by a few hundred people.

St. Ignatius Community Liaison Coordinator Jeremy Rice said, “A huge thank you to all those who purchased tickets, sold tickets, donated prizes, or otherwise supported this event. An extra special thank you to all those volunteers who gave many hours of service selling tickets at the various supermarkets.”

Proceeds of the fundraiser will go to the school facilities development fund, church facilities upgrades, and the scholarship fund.

Winners can collect their prizes from the St. Ignatius Church Office weekdays from 8:15 a.m. to 4 p.m. All prizes must be claimed by Thursday, Jan. 31.