Luxury development aims to set new standards in the east

Industry insiders and prospective buyers got a sneak peak of a new luxury condo project under development in Rum Point at a launch event last week.

The Rum Point Club Residences are the latest project from Caribbean Club developer Joe Imparato.

Though the residences will not be complete till May, the event at LUCA restaurant offered a preview of what the finished project will look like.

Mr. Imparato said his aim was to bring Caribbean Club-style luxury to North Side. He said 18 of the 31 units had been sold, mostly to local investors looking to put the properties into a rental pool.

The five-story venue, overlooking 500 feet of beach in North Side, will effectively function as a boutique hotel. It includes a mix of one- to four-bedroom units, ranging in price from US$1.1 million to US$2.9 million.

Featuring a gym, spa, dining and concierge services, as well as boat transportation to and from Camana Bay, Mr. Imparato believes the development will set a new standard in luxury for the area.

“I am very excited,” he said. “I think this one is breaking new ground. It is new territory and I don’t think there is anything that comes close to this currently out there in the east.”

He said last Tuesday’s launch event had gone well, with several guests signed up to tour the property. A fully furnished model unit has been completed and the rest of the units are expected to be finished in May, ahead of full opening later in 2019.

Mr. Imparato said Tuesday’s event, which also included a Christmas raffle, was the official launch of the venue.